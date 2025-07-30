CFL Honour Roll: July - Harris Takes Home Player of the Month
July 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Damon Webb and the Hamilton Tiger Cats' offensive line have earned full marks for July in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 5 to 8.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - JULY: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan (2-1 in July; 6-1 overall)
PFF Player Grade (three games): 92.7
84-for-107 passing (78.5 per cent) for six touchdowns
1,088 total passing yards, including 425 in Week 6 - ninth career game with 400+
In Week 7: 23-of-30 passing (76.7 per cent) for 395 yards and a season-high three touchdowns
Two CFL All-Week selections (Weeks 6 and 7), including Player of the Week Honours in Week 7
Honourable mentions:
90.1 | QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton
89.7 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
CFL HONOUR ROLL - JULY: DEFENCE
DB | Damon Webb | Calgary (3-1 in July; 5-2 overall)
PFF Player Grade (four games): 89.8
261 total defensive snaps
16 defensive tackles, including a season-high eight in Week 5; 26 on the season
Two interceptions returned for touchdowns - Weeks 5 and 7, both against Winnipeg; ties career-high of two TDs set in 2024
90.2 Grade on 181 coverage snaps
Honour Roll All-Week selection in Week 5 (DB)
Honourable mentions:
84.0 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
83.2 | LB | Derrick Moncrief | Calgary
CFL HONOUR ROLL - JULY: OFFENSIVE LINE
Hamilton Tiger Cats (4-0 in July; 5-2 overall)
PFF unit grade: 73.8
Top-3 performers:
Coulter Woodmansey | 79.8
Liam Dobson | 73.6
Brandon Revenberg | 70.0
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JULY
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 92.7
RB | James Butler | BC | 85.1
REC | Damonte Coxie | Toronto | 72.9
OL | Coulter Woodmansey | Hamilton | 79.8
DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton | 84.0
LB | Derrick Moncrief | Calgary | 83.2
DB | Damon Webb | Calgary | 89.8
RET | Isaiah Wooden | Hamilton | 86.3
K/P | Sean Whyte | BC | 89.9
ST | Bennett Williams | Ottawa | 90.6
Canadian Football League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Week 9 in the CFL - CFL
- Sean Whyte and James Butler Earn All-Honour Roll Accolades for July - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: July - Harris Takes Home Player of the Month - CFL
- Riders Sign National DL Deshawn Stevens - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Maalik Hall - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.