Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Phillip Webb

July 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Phillip Webb, the team announced today.

Webb, 23, played 25 games over his final two collegiate seasons at Jackson State University, tallying 63 tackles (35 solo), 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. The 6-5, 265-pound Atlanta, Georgia native began his college career at Louisiana State University, appearing in three games during the 2021 season before transferring. He was most recently with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who signed and released him in spring 2025.







