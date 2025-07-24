PlayNow Grey Cup HQ Announced as the Heart of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival

WINNIPEG - The 2025 Grey Cup Festival is proud to announce that the RBC Convention Centre will serve as the official headquarters for this year's festivities, now officially named PlayNow Grey Cup HQ.

From Thursday, November 13 to Saturday, November 15, PlayNow Grey Cup HQ will be the epicentre of 18+ ticketed events during Festival Week, including fan-favourite parties and entertainment, a new culinary event, and an unforgettable gala celebration.

"PlayNow Grey Cup HQ will be the beating heart of Festival Week - a one-stop destination for fans looking to experience the best of what the Grey Cup has to offer," said Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival. "From coast-to-coast culinary creations and iconic Canadian music, to unforgettable team parties and a gala celebration like no other, we're proud to create a space that reflects the spirit, diversity, and energy of the CFL and its fans."

Among the signature events hosted at PlayNow Grey Cup HQ:

Coors Light Concert Series + Team Party Rooms

The ultimate three-night music and party experience with the return of the Coors Light Concert Series and ever-popular Team Party Rooms, all included in the three-day Social Pass.

Each night brings a new theme and headline act:

Thursday, November 13 - Manitoba Night featuring The Watchmen

Friday, November 14 - Kitchen Party Night featuring Alan Doyle

Saturday, November 15 - Country Night featuring The Reklaws

The three-day Social Passes* (Coors Light Concert Series + Team Party Rooms) will be available starting tomorrow, July 25 at 10 a.m. for $99 plus taxes and fees.

CIBC Taste of the CFL - New in 2025

Introducing a bold new addition to Festival Week: CIBC Taste of the CFL on Friday, November 14. Inspired by the popular Taste of the Blue Bombers event, this inaugural culinary experience brings together top chefs from each CFL city for a coast-to-coast showdown in game day cuisine.

Fans will be able to sample exclusive dishes, sip on drinks, and cast their votes for Canada's best stadium fare - all in a lively, reception-style setting featuring a live DJ, spirited fans, and delicious competition.

Grey Cup Gala Presented by Payworks and Johnston Group

Guests will step into the spotlight at the Grey Cup Gala presented by Payworks and Johnston Group, a high-energy celebration unlike most formal dinners. With stunning views, exceptional food, vibrant entertainment, and a packed dance floor, this is the 2025 Grey Cup Festival's premier evening event on Saturday, November 15. Tickets are available for tables of 10 or sold individually.

Additional event details, artist announcements, and ticket sales information will be released in the coming weeks. For updates and to purchase tickets, visit greycupfestival.ca.

*Please note: these passes do not include the Brad Paisley concert

Quotes:

PlayNow

"We're proud to see PlayNow Grey Cup HQ take centre stage at this year's 2025 Grey Cup Festival. As a Manitoba-based sports betting brand, we're thrilled PlayNow is partnering in this exciting event that celebrates community, competition, and Canadian culture. We can't wait to welcome fans to an incredible week of entertainment at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg."

- Gerry Sul, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries

CIBC

"The new CIBC Taste of the CFL event reflects our shared ambition to celebrate our diverse communities, regional flavours, and love of the game. We're excited to help launch what we believe will quickly become a fan-favourite tradition."

- Jeffrey Smith, Market Vice President, CIBC

Molson Coors (Coors Light)

"The Coors Light Concert Series is all about high-energy nights, unforgettable music, and good times with fellow fans. Step into the heart of the celebration where passionate fandom comes to life at the Coors Light Team Party Headquarters within the PlayNow Grey Cup HQ. We're proud to continue our longstanding support of Canadian football and can't wait to celebrate with fans at the 2025 Grey Cup Festival."

- Michelle Sowinski, Director Global Brands, Molson Coors Beverage Company

Payworks

"The Grey Cup Gala reflects the kind of spirit we value at Payworks - people coming together to celebrate, connect, and have fun. We're proud to help bring this standout event to life and contribute to a Festival that showcases the best of Winnipeg and the CFL community."

- Michael Penman, President of Payworks.

Johnston Group

"We're honoured to support the 2025 Grey Cup Gala, an event that reflects the pride, energy, and spirit of the city we call home. At Johnston Group, community is at the heart of everything we do, and this partnership is a meaningful way to share that commitment with CFL fans from coast to coast."

- Dave Angus, President of Johnston Group







