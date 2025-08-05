Tiger-Cats Sign American Running Back and Canadian Long Snapper

August 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Kevin Brown and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves, the team announced today.

Brown, 28, played three games with the Argos this season, recording 18 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown. The 5-9, 205-pound South Carolina native played 12 games with Edmonton in 2024, carrying the ball 101 times for 522 yards while catching 22 passes for 138 yards. The Incarnate Word alum had his best season in 2023, rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 222 yards for the Elks. He played seven games with Edmonton in 2022, tallying 486 yards and one touchdown on the ground with 25 catches for 176 yards through the air.

Chaves, 27, is joining the Ticats after a stint with the Toronto Argonauts. He also spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2023, 2024, 2025), Edmonton Elks (2024), and Blue Bombers (2022). The 5-11, 215-pound Guelph, Ontario native played 33 games at Guelph (2017-2023), recording 12 tackles as a linebacker. He was also a second-team OUA all-star in wrestling.

The football club also announced that the following player has been released from the team:

