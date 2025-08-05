CFL Honour Roll: Week 9 - Jefferson Earns Player of the Week

TORONTO - Willie Jefferson, Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 9 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 9: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 34 - MTL 6

PFF Player Grade: 87.7

19-of-27 passing (70.4 per cent) for 289 yards

Two touchdown passes; fifth multiple TD game of the season and third straight

No interceptions

130.0 efficiency rating

Third CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this season (Weeks 6 and 7)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 9: DEFENCE

DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | TOR 31 - WPG 40

PFF Player Grade: 99.3

45 total defensives snaps

One defensive tackle and one forced fumble

One strip sack resulting in a loss of 12 yards, recovered by Jay Person for a touchdown

Career-high four pass knockdowns; seven this season

95.7 Grade on 42 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 9: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 34 - MTL 6

PFF unit grade: 75.1

Top-3 performers:

Jermarcus Hardrick | 72.4

Payton Collins | 71.5

Jacob Brammer | 69.2

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 9

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 87.7

RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 77.9

REC | Kiondré Smith | Hamilton | 80.7

OL | Kendall Randolph | Winnipeg | 73.7

DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg | 99.3

LB | Jameer Thurman | Saskatchewan | 90.6

DB | Tarvarus McFadden | Toronto | 83.5

RET | Trey Vaval | Winnipeg | 92.5

K/P | Joseph Zema | Montreal | 74.9

ST | Brock Mogensen | Edmonton | 90.4

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg

93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton

91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal

91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton

90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

90.6 | W7 | DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa

90.6 | W9 | LB | Jameer Thurman | Saskatchewan

90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan







