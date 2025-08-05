Elks Acquire Conditional Draft Pick from the Toronto Argonauts

August 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have acquired a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft from the Toronto Argonauts, in exchange for the playing rights of American running back Spencer Brown, the club announced Tuesday.

Brown joined the Elks practice roster on June 22, and is yet to dress for a CFL game.

TRANSACTION:

Elks Acquire:

Conditional eighth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft

Argonauts Acquire:

Playing rights to American running back Spencer Brown







