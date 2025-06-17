CFL Honour Roll: Week 2 - Greene Earns Player of the Week
June 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Adrian Greene, Nic Demski and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 2 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 2: OFFENCE
WR | Nic Demski | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 34 - BC 20
PFF Player Grade: 81.0
Four receptions on five targets (80 per cent)
53 receiving yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch
Two touchdowns to reaching 37 in his career
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 2: DEFENCE
DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 29 - TOR 19
PFF Player Grade: 87.4
59 total defensive snaps
Two defensive tackles
Two interceptions, including a 40-yard pick-six for his first career touchdown
87.6 grade on 48 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 2: OFFENSIVE LINE
Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 28 - HAM 23
PFF unit grade: 69.5
Top-3 performers
Jermarcus Hardrick | 74.4
Logan Ferland | 70.8
Jacob Brammer | 66.2
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 2
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Chris Streveler | Winnipeg | 79.6
RB | Matthew Peterson | Winnipeg | 76.4
REC | Nic Demski | Winnipeg | 81.0
OL | Pier-Olivier Lestage | Montreal | 76.6
DL | Lwal Uguak | Montreal | 84.4
LB | Jovan Santos-Knox | Ottawa | 79.5
DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary | 87.4
RET | Trey Vaval | Winnipeg | 67.3
K/P | Jose Maltos | Montreal | 78.9
ST | Bennett Williams | Ottawa | 91.1
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
88.9 | W1 | WR | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan
87.4 | W2 | DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary
85.2 | W1 | LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal
84.4 | W2 | DL | Lwal Uguak | Montreal
84.1 | W1 | DB | Garry Peters | BC
83.2 | W1 | DL | Mathieu Betts | BC
82.8 | W1 | DL | Habakkuk Baldonado | Saskatchewan
82.3 | W1 | DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton
81.0 | W1 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
