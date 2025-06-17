Stampeders Re-Sign MacGougan

June 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national long snapper Jason MacGougan.

In another roster move, veteran national long snapper Aaron Crawford has been placed on the six-game injury list.

Jason MacGougan #43 Long snapper College: Wilfrid Laurier Height: 6.00 Weight: 238 Born: Aug. 8, 2002 Birthplace: Burlington, ON National

MacGougan attended training camp with the Stampeders last month and dressed for both of Calgary's pre-season games.

In university, MacGougan played 37 games over four years at Wilfrid Laurier. He served as the long snapper for the Golden Hawks and was a member of Laurier's Ontario University Athletics championship team in 2024.







