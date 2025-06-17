Argos Bring Back RB Kevin Brown; Ink LB Aaron Casey

June 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American RB Kevin Brown and American LB Aaron Casey.

Brown (5'9/205lbs) signed with the Argos in December of 2024 but was released at the end of 2025 training camp. The South Carolina native played 12 games with Edmonton in 2024, carrying the ball 101 times for 522 yards while catching 22 passes for 138 yards. The Incarnate Word alum had his best season in 2023, rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 222 yards and one more major for the Elks. The 28-year-old played seven games with Edmonton in 2022, tallying 486 yards and one touchdown on the ground with 25 catches for 176 yards through the air. Brown played 31 games at Incarnate Word (2019-2021), where he racked up 2,451 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns to go along with 623 receiving yards and four more scores. He was named First Team All-Southland Conference as a senior.

Casey, (6'2"/235lbs), most recently spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The Georgia native played 57 games over five seasons at Indiana (2019-2023), where he posted 244 tackles, 36 for loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one blocked kick. Named First Team All-Big 10 after his senior season in which he totaled 109 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Became the 12th Hoosier linebacker in history to earn All-Big 10 honours.







