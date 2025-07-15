Argonauts Release Three

Argonauts Release Three

July 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release


TORONTO - The following transactions were completed by the Argonauts today.

Released:

American RB Kevin Brown

American DB Donald Rutledge

Canadian LB Daniel Kwamou

