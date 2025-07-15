Argonauts Release Three
July 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The following transactions were completed by the Argonauts today.
Released:
American RB Kevin Brown
American DB Donald Rutledge
Canadian LB Daniel Kwamou
