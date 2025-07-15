Argonauts Release Three

Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts







TORONTO - The following transactions were completed by the Argonauts today.

Released:

American RB Kevin Brown

American DB Donald Rutledge

Canadian LB Daniel Kwamou







