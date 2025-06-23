Double Blue Ink Canadian DL J-Min Pelley

June 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed Canadian DL J-Min Pelley.

Pelley, 6'5"/350lbs, played 11 games with Edmonton in 2024, recording six defensive tackles. The Calgary native was selected as a supplemental draft choice by Edmonton in 2022, and over 36 regular-season games, Pelley posted 25 defensive tackles for the Elks. The University of Calgary alum also worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers in early 2024. His lone USPORTS season saw Pelley honoured as a Second Team All-Canadian as he helped the Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.