Double Blue Ink Canadian DL J-Min Pelley
June 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed Canadian DL J-Min Pelley.
Pelley, 6'5"/350lbs, played 11 games with Edmonton in 2024, recording six defensive tackles. The Calgary native was selected as a supplemental draft choice by Edmonton in 2022, and over 36 regular-season games, Pelley posted 25 defensive tackles for the Elks. The University of Calgary alum also worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers in early 2024. His lone USPORTS season saw Pelley honoured as a Second Team All-Canadian as he helped the Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Alouettes Mourn the Passing of Chandler Jones - Montreal Alouettes
- Double Blue Ink Canadian DL J-Min Pelley - Toronto Argonauts
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Bring Back Hearts in the Huddle Presented by Steelport for 2025 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Ticats Sign Sign American Linebacker Ozzie Nicholas - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Sign Receiver Josh Ali - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Elks Sign Former Miami Hurricane Elijah Alston to the Practice Roster - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Release Two - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Double Blue Ink Canadian DL J-Min Pelley
- Argos Bring Back FB Brandon Calver
- Argonauts Icons Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe to be Added to All-Time Argos List
- Argos Bring Back RB Kevin Brown; Ink LB Aaron Casey
- Toronto Argonauts Reveal Championship Ring to Celebrate 2024 Grey Cup Victory