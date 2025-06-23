Alouettes Mourn the Passing of Chandler Jones

June 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former coach Chandler Jones, who accidentally died on Sunday morning at the age of 33.

Jones served as the Alouettes' assistant defensive backs coach in 2023 and 2024, playing an instrumental role in the team's Grey Cup championship win in his first year. Prior to joining the Alouettes, he worked for his alma mater, San Jose State University, from 2017 to 2019.

As a player, Jones was a member of the Alouettes' practice roster in 2015. He also spent time in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

"Our thoughts are with Chandler's family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support."

- Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes

The Alouettes remember Chandler Jones as a passionate and dedicated coach whose professionalism and commitment left a lasting impression on the organization.







