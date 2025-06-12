Chiu, Copeland and Olafioye Inducted into the Hall of Fame

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Offensive linemen Bryan Chiu and Jovan Olafioye, along with receiver Jeremaine Copeland, will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on the evening of Friday, September 19.

Bryan Chiu

After being selected by Montreal in the second round (18th overall) of the 1996 CFL Draft, the former Washington State Cougars standout played his entire 13-year career with the Alouettes. In addition to being named the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2002, Chiu was a nine-time divisional All-Star and a seven-time CFL All-Star.

During his 13 seasons with the Alouettes, the team never missed the playoffs.

The Vancouver native appeared in seven Grey Cup games, winning championships in 2002 and 2009.

Jeremaine Copeland

Copeland spent four seasons in Montreal (2001-2004) during an 11-year CFL career (2001-2011). While with the Alouettes, he was named an East Division All-Star in 2003 and 2004, and a CFL All-Star in 2003. He played in 168 games for Montreal, Calgary, and Toronto. The Harriman, TN native posted five 1,000-yard receiving seasons and is one of just 18 players in CFL history to surpass 10,000 career receiving yards (10,115).

He hoisted the Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 2002 and again in 2008 with the Stampeders.

Jovan Olafioye

Olafioye played for the Alouettes in 2017, playing 13 games with the team. The former North Carolina Central standout spent eight seasons with the BC Lions and one with Montreal. He appeared in 156 career games and was named a divisional All-Star seven times and a CFL All-Star six times.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Olafioye was a three-time finalist for the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, which he won in 2012. He captured a Grey Cup with the Lions in 2011.







