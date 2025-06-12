Stampeders Alumni Get Hall Call

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders congratulate the members of the 2025 class of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame including three alumni of the Red and White - receiver Jeremaine Copeland, defensive back/linebacker Darryl Hall and defensive back Scott Flagel.

Copeland's distinguished 11-year Canadian Football League career included five seasons and one Grey Cup as a member of the Stampeders. The Harriman, Tenn., native joined the Red and White in 2005 after four seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and he accumulated 318 catches for 5,298 yards and 43 touchdowns in five seasons with Calgary.

Copeland had three 1,000-yard seasons with the Stamps and was a West Division and CFL all-star in 2009. He had seven catches in Calgary's 2008 Grey Cup victory over the Alouettes.

Including his time in Montreal and two final seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, Copeland had 623 career catches for 10,031 yards and 75 touchdowns. He was a division all-star on three occasions and a league all-star twice.

The versatile Hall helped revolutionize CFL defensive schemes in the 1990s. With teams increasingly using five-receiver sets, Hall - with his ability to defend both the pass and the run - became the prototype for the hybrid cover linebacker or SAM position that remains in widespread use today.

Hall had two stints with the Stampeders, starting with three seasons from 1990 to 1992. He was a West and CFL all-star in both 1991 and 1992 and was a member of the Stamps' Grey Cup-championship squad in 1992.

After a three-year stint in the National Football League, with stops in Denver and San Francisco, Hall returned to the Stamps in 1996 and made the conversion to linebacker. He played five more seasons with Calgary and in 1998 he earned West Division all-stars while picking up a second Grey Cup ring.

In nine total seasons with Calgary, the dependable Hall played 161 of a possible 162 regular-season games. He is among the franchise's career leaders in defensive tackles (492), special-teams tackles (80) and fumble recoveries (11). Hall also had 18 sacks and 13 interceptions.

Flagel's 10-year career as a safety included a three-game stint with the Stampeders in 1988. He started his career with six seasons with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers and also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Rough Riders.

Flagel was a division all-star on six occasions and a league all-star three times. He won a Grey Cup ring with the Blue Bombers in 1984.

The other players in this year's Hall class are all-star offensive linemen Bryan Chiu of the Alouettes and Jovan Olafioye, who spent the majority of his career with the BC Lions. In the builders' category, veteran on-field official Glen Johnson and longtime University of Regina coach Frank McCrystal are the inductees.







