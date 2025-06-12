Stamps Visit Reigning Grey Cup Champs

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts

BMO Field

Saturday, June 14

2 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

The Calgary Stampeders face the reigning Grey Cup champions in Week 2 as they travel to Toronto to face the Argonauts. Kickoff at BMO Field is 2 p.m. MDT.

The Stamps are attempting to get back on the winning track in Toronto after suffering losses in each of their two most recent visits to BMO Field.

Prior to that, Calgary had won eight consecutive road games against the Argos, a stretch that covered 10 years (2013-22) and three venues - Rogers Centre and BMO Field as well as the Tiger-Cats' home stadium in Hamilton. The teams played in Hamilton in 2015 when the Argos were forced out of Rogers Centre because of a conflict with the Major League Baseball playoffs.

This is Calgary's first road game of 2025 after the Stamps opened the season with a 38-26 home-field victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Dedrick Mills had three rushing touchdowns for the Red and White and Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 284 yards including 112 to third-year receiver Clark Barnes. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of Barnes' career.

Calgary's defence was led by middle linebacker Marquel Lee, who recorded 10 tackles.

Meanwhile, the Argos are playing their home-opener after dropping a 28-10 decision on the road against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 1. Damonte Coxie had five catches for 99 yards in a losing cause.

The Stamps and Boatmen split their 2024 season series, with each side winning on home field. Calgary scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 27-23 in Week 9 at McMahon Stadium. Five days later in Toronto, the Argos evened the score with a 39-25 victory.

It's the first time the Stampeders have opened their road schedule in Toronto since 2018 when Calgary picked up a 41-7 win at BMO Field.

After their visit to Toronto, the Stampeders return home on Saturday, June 21, to play host to the Ottawa Redblacks.







