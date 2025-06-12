Alouettes at TD Place Friday

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play their first road game of the season as they face the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN690).

The Alouettes have won their last eight games against Ottawa and their last ten games played in the nation's capital.

The REDBLACKS lost 31-26 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. With starting quarterback Dru Brown out, former Alouette Matt Shiltz will start for Ottawa.

The Alouettes defeated the Toronto Argonauts 28-10 in their season opener at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Transaction:

The Alouettes have announced the release of defensive back Vincent Delisle (Laval).

Players to Watch:

-Alexandre Gagné recorded seven special teams tackles against Toronto.

-Running back Sean Thomas-Erlington rushed for 86 yards.

-Receiver Austin Mack caught five passes for 51 yards.

-Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund had four defensive tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

A First Start:

-Des Holmes will make his first career CFL start, replacing Nick Callender at left tackle.







