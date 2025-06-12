Alouettes at TD Place Friday
June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play their first road game of the season as they face the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN690).
The Alouettes have won their last eight games against Ottawa and their last ten games played in the nation's capital.
The REDBLACKS lost 31-26 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. With starting quarterback Dru Brown out, former Alouette Matt Shiltz will start for Ottawa.
The Alouettes defeated the Toronto Argonauts 28-10 in their season opener at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.
Transaction:
The Alouettes have announced the release of defensive back Vincent Delisle (Laval).
Players to Watch:
-Alexandre Gagné recorded seven special teams tackles against Toronto.
-Running back Sean Thomas-Erlington rushed for 86 yards.
-Receiver Austin Mack caught five passes for 51 yards.
-Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund had four defensive tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
A First Start:
-Des Holmes will make his first career CFL start, replacing Nick Callender at left tackle.
