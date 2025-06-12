"Sugar Bear" Jovan Olafioye to Enter Canadian Football Hall of Fame

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Jovan Olafioye received his call to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, as the league announced its 2025 induction class on Thursday morning. Olafioye and the Class of 2025 will be officially enshrined at the induction ceremony in Hamilton on Friday, September 19.

"It's a great honour. I think it's the best type of honour you can get in professional sports," said Olafioye.

"I started hearing the whispers after like year six, year seven, 'you keep doing what you're doing, you're going to become a Hall of Famer.' I was hearing those whispers, but it was just in the back of my head. I just knew I had to keep playing as hard as I could, as long as I could and just play my heart out."

Nicknamed "Sugar Bear" by his former offensive line coach, the late legendary Dan Dorazio, Olafioye joined the Lions as a free agent in 2010 and quickly established himself as one of the league's top protectors up front, setting a brilliant example of how important offensive line play was for the key playmakers during his Lions tenure.

A 2011 Grey Cup champion, Olafioye was a Western Division All-Star every year from 2010-16 and a CFL All-Star selection in all but one of those seasons.

Olafioye is also the only BC Lion in any category to be chosen as a team finalist for an Outstanding Player Award in seven straight seasons (2010-16, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman). In addition to winning the award in 2012, Olafioye was also the Western Division nominee in 2011 and 2015.

During those seven years, the Lions were in the top three in the CFL for fewest quarterback sacks allowed on five occasions and number one in 2011 and 2012. The team's regular season record in his first seven seasons as a Lion was 71-55-0 while they made the playoffs in each of Olafioye's eight years with the club.

"I would say, of course, winning the Grey Cup, that was amazing," said Olafioye on his best accomplishments.

"My Mom was there; may her soul rest in peace. We had such a great team and so many great people, so many great coaches. I get emotional just thinking about it. It was a great season. Most Outstanding Lineman was a great award as well; it was something I strived for and worked hard for. Those two moments were probably the best of my career."

The ultimate workhorse, he never missed a game in all eight of his seasons as a Lion, dressing in a total of 153 (144 regular season, nine playoffs).

Following a trade to the Montreal Alouettes ahead of 2017, Olafioye returned for one more season with the Lions before calling it a career following the 2018 campaign.







