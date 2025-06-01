Stampeders Shuffle Roster
June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
In compliance with the Canadian Football League's final cutdown deadline, the Calgary Stampeders announce the following transactions:
Signed and placed on practice roster:
Global receiver Tommy Wilson
Tommy Wilson
#82
Receiver
Previous: Potsdam Royals
Height: 5.11
Weight: 196
Born: Aug. 9, 2001
Birthplace: Leeds, GB
Global
Wilson played for the German Football League's Potsdam Royals in 2024 and made 49 catches for 784 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He had a team-best seven receptions in Potsdam's German Bowl victory.
In 2023, Wilson suited up for the GFL's Dresden Monarchs and in 14 games he had 74 receptions for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Added to practice roster:
American linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi
American receiver Daylen Baldwin
National linebacker Nicky Farinaccio
American defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr.
American receiver Kaylon Horton
National receiver Vyshonne Janusas
American defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr.
American offensive lineman Preston Nichols
Global kicker Jordan Noyes
American defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr.
Global punter Mark Vassett
Released:
American receiver Josh Ali
National defensive back Daniel Amoako
American offensive lineman William Barnes
American quarterback Logan Bonner
National defensive lineman Kail Dava
American receiver Cam Echols
American defensive back Darren Evans
American running back Tiyon Evans Jr.
American defensive back Cyrus Fagan
American linebacker Trey Kiser
American defensive back Jeremy Lucien
National long snapper Jason MacGougan
American defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory
American receiver Joseph Ngata
American defensive lineman Alex Nobles
American defensive back Deshawn Pace
National defensive back Dolani Robinson
American offensive lineman T.J. Session
American defensive back Shon Stephens
American receiver Terrell Vaughn
Placed on retired list (returning to university):
National defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon
National offensive lineman Matt Stokman
National defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer
The Stampeders open the 2025 CFL season on Saturday, June 7 when they play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is at 5 p.m. MDT.
