Stampeders Shuffle Roster

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







In compliance with the Canadian Football League's final cutdown deadline, the Calgary Stampeders announce the following transactions:

Signed and placed on practice roster:

Global receiver Tommy Wilson

Tommy Wilson

#82

Receiver

Previous: Potsdam Royals

Height: 5.11

Weight: 196

Born: Aug. 9, 2001

Birthplace: Leeds, GB

Global

Wilson played for the German Football League's Potsdam Royals in 2024 and made 49 catches for 784 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He had a team-best seven receptions in Potsdam's German Bowl victory.

In 2023, Wilson suited up for the GFL's Dresden Monarchs and in 14 games he had 74 receptions for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Added to practice roster:

American linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi

American receiver Daylen Baldwin

National linebacker Nicky Farinaccio

American defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr.

American receiver Kaylon Horton

National receiver Vyshonne Janusas

American defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr.

American offensive lineman Preston Nichols

Global kicker Jordan Noyes

American defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr.

Global punter Mark Vassett

Released:

American receiver Josh Ali

National defensive back Daniel Amoako

American offensive lineman William Barnes

American quarterback Logan Bonner

National defensive lineman Kail Dava

American receiver Cam Echols

American defensive back Darren Evans

American running back Tiyon Evans Jr.

American defensive back Cyrus Fagan

American linebacker Trey Kiser

American defensive back Jeremy Lucien

National long snapper Jason MacGougan

American defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory

American receiver Joseph Ngata

American defensive lineman Alex Nobles

American defensive back Deshawn Pace

National defensive back Dolani Robinson

American offensive lineman T.J. Session

American defensive back Shon Stephens

American receiver Terrell Vaughn

Placed on retired list (returning to university):

National defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon

National offensive lineman Matt Stokman

National defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer

The Stampeders open the 2025 CFL season on Saturday, June 7 when they play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is at 5 p.m. MDT.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2025

Stampeders Shuffle Roster - Calgary Stampeders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.