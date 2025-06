Argos Put Roster in Order

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Released:

American LB Charles Brown Jr.

American RB Kevin Brown

American RB Ka'Deem Carey

Canadian LS Simon Chaves

Canadian LB Ryan Collins

American WR Dontay Demus

American QB Cameron Dukes

American DB Ciante Evans

American DB Bryce Hampton

American WR Shane Hooks

Canadian OL Jas Khaira

American DL Deshawn McCarthy

American WR Marquis McClain

American DB Jai Nunn-Liddell

Global DL Baptiste Pollier

American OL Justin Redd

American DB Will Sunderland

Canadian RB Joey Zorn

Added to practice roster:

American DL Brevin Allen

American WR Dorian Anderson

Canadian OL Anim Dankwah

American OL Hampton Ergle

American DB Delonte Hood

American DL Da'Marcus Johnson

Global K Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada

American RB Jyran Mitchell

American WR Calvin Turner

American DL Greg Reaves

Canadian LB Stephen Smith

Added to suspended list:

American DL Andre Carter

American LB Jarrett Martin

Added to retired list:

