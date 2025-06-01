RedBlacks Add Maruo to Practice Roster

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Global linebacker Les Maruo

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-02-14

HOMETOWN: Yokkaichim, Mie, Japan | SCHOOL: UTSA

Selected fourth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2021 CFL Global Draft, Maruo went on to play 38 games over three seasons with the team, recording 24 tackles, 20 special teams tackles, and two sacks. He suited up for the Edmonton Elks in 2024, tallying eight special teams tackles in nine games. Maruo played the final two seasons of his college career with Texas-San Antonio, starting all 12 games as a senior, following two seasons with Hutchinson Community College. Prior to being drafted by the Bombers, he played two seasons for the Asahi Soft Drinkers of Japan's X-League.







