RedBlacks Release Simon Chaves
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

National long snapper Simon Chaves

