RedBlacks Release Simon Chaves
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
RELEASED:
National long snapper Simon Chaves
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 29, 2025
- RedBlacks Release Simon Chaves - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stamps Make Stop in Nation's Capital - Calgary Stampeders
- James Butler, Robert Carter Jr. and Jacob Bond Earn a Spot on Week Eight Honour Roll - B.C. Lions
- Elks Bring Back National Fullback Jacob Plamondon - Edmonton Elks
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 8 - Carney Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Argos Sign Pair of Canadians: LB Herdman-Reed & FB/WR Garand-Gauthier - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Add Lawson to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories
- RedBlacks Release Simon Chaves
- Anthony Bennett Released
- RedBlacks Add Two to Practice Roster
- RedBlacks Add Two to Practice Roster
- Moorer Joins Practice Roster