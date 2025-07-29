Blue Bombers Add Lawson to Practice Roster
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
American defensive back Dexter Lawson Jr. (5-9, 190, Appalachian State)
