Blue Bombers Add Lawson to Practice Roster
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

American defensive back Dexter Lawson Jr. (5-9, 190, Appalachian State)

