Blue Bombers Add Lawson to Practice Roster

July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

American defensive back Dexter Lawson Jr. (5-9, 190, Appalachian State)







Canadian Football League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.