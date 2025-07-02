RedBlacks Add Two to Practice Roster

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American offensive lineman DJ Jones

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 310 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-12-29

HOMETOWN: Jackson, Alabama | SCHOOL: UAB

Before joining the Buffalo Bills for their 2025 mini camp, Jones started at right tackle for UAB during the 2024 season. He spent the four prior seasons at Murray State, starting in both 2022 and 2023.

Global defensive lineman Baptiste Pollier

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 250 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-12-03

HOMETOWN: Grenoble, France | SCHOOL: Ottawa

Pollier appeared with the Toronto Argonauts during the 2025 preseason, after spending the bulk of the 2024 season on their practice roster. He played in 16 games for the University of Ottawa from 2021 to 2023, recording 23 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, five and a half tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and an interception.

RELEASED:

American offensive lineman Darta Lee







