Riders Foundation Turned Pages, Distributed Helmets, Smashed Records

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation has published its '24-'25 Impact Report, and the scorecard reads like a championship season for kids across the province.

Here are some of the highlights:

Health and Education

Roughrider Player Ambassadors visited classrooms and community events, reaching over 34,000 students with Rider Reading and Win With Wellness presentations, both presented by Conexus Credit Union. New this year: we delivered 3,727 books to kindergarten classrooms during our Rider Reading visits. The Summer Rider Reading Challenge, in collaboration with Saskatchewan Library Association, logged over 435,000 reading minutes over the summer last year. Over 60,000 books were distributed through Turn the Page with First Book Canada and Jays Care Foundation.

Amateur Football

A record setting season for our 50/50, presented by ISC, directed $1.8 million into grassroots programs and supplied 1,000 new helmets to more than 125 teams across Saskatchewan. The largest Northern Saskatchewan Football League Jamboree yet welcomed 230 players from nine northern teams to Mosaic Stadium. Over 30 Grow the Game camps introduced football fundamentals to more than 400 youth in communities that ranged from First Nation reserves to newcomer centres.

Community and Fundraising

Fund a Future Fan brought 356 first-time visitors to Mosaic Stadium. Our three big events (SaskTel Plaza of Honour Gala, Winter Classic, presented by McDougall Auctioneers, and Pigskins and Punchlines, presented by Regina Plumbing and Heating) combined raised over $250,000 for our youth programs.

Roughrider Player Ambassadors

More than 110 community appearances saw players reading with children, sharing mental-wellness stories, and coaching on the field. Our player ambassadors travelled over 16,500 kilometres across the province during the school season to deliver our programs.

The complete '24-'25 Impact Report, including photos, testimonials, and an impact map, can be viewed or by going to riderville.com/saskatchewan-roughrider-foundation-annual-report/.







