Roughriders Re-Sign OL Nick Jones

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Nick Jones.

Jones (6'3-300) spent the 2024 season with the Roughriders where he suited up for six games along the offensive line, contributing to a unit that unit that allowed just 35 sacks.

Collegiately, Jones played 32 collegiate career games over three seasons (2021-2023) at left tackle and left guard with Mississippi State and made 25 starts. As a senior, he allowed only three sacks on 657 snaps and helped the offense rush for 1,761 yards and pass for 2,182 yards. In his first two games as a Bulldog, Jones played a pivotal role in helping running back Woody Marks achieve consecutive 100-yard rushing performances. As junior in 2022, he helped the Bulldogs average 311 passing yards per game - earning the 10th best passing attack in the nation.

Jones returns to the Green and White after attending training camp with the Club this spring.







