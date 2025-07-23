Week 8: Game Day at a Glance

July 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







After an impressive victory over the B.C. Lions last week, your Saskatchewan Roughriders return home with a 5-1 record to face the Edmonton Elks on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. You won't want to miss this festive Friday night!

We're cranking up the cheer and turning up the heat both on and off the field with a Christmas in July celebration that mixes holiday magic with all the fun of a summer party. Santa's swapped his sleigh for flip-flops and we're decking out the park in full tropical holiday style. With $5 beers at Party in the Park, cheerful tunes, and festive fun from start to finish, it's shaping up to be the most wonderful night of the summer. Whether you're rocking a Hawaiian shirt or a Santa hat, this is one game day you won't want to miss!

The fun kicks off early at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting at 4 p.m. in Confederation Park! Grab a $5 beer, soak up the sun, and enjoy live entertainment that'll have you rockin' around the palm tree.

We've got live entertainment to keep the energy high all evening long. DJ Classee will be spinning a holly jolly mix of hits to get the crowd rockin' around the palm tree and into the festive spirit. Then, unwrap a real holiday treat with a performance from Saskatchewan's very own Teagan Littlechief. Known for her multi-octave range, captivating voice, and commanding stage presence, Teagan has become one of Canada's leading Indigenous country music artists and a fan favourite.

But there's still more to unwrap! Fans can dive into some festive fun with "Dodging Snowballs" - a playful twist on dodgeball using fake snowballs - and a Christmas gift unwrapping game that's sure to bring out your inner elf. Plus, pregame will feature the Pep Band spreading cheer with Christmas tunes. It's all the fun of the holiday season without the frostbite!

The holiday fun doesn't stop there! While they aren't quite reindeer, halftime will feature a high-energy flyball relay by Diamonds in the Ruff - a fast and festive dog team that the whole family will love.

Purolator bags are available at the Rider Ticket Office and Rider Store! Pick one up today and fill it with non-perishable food items to support your community. Then, bring your filled bag on game day and drop it off in one of the collection bins located at each gate and at the Purolator activation in Party in the Park. The Grey Cup will be at the Purolator activation as well, so make sure you stop by with a food or cash donation to get your photo with the Cup!

Plus, keep your eyes peeled for the big man in red - he's trading in his sleigh for sandals and might just be bringing some tropical holiday cheer to the stadium! Be sure to watch out for special appearances by the 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band, the Harvard Media Cheer Team, and of course, the one and only Gainer the Gopher. It's the perfect pre-game party to get you geared up for a Friday night under the lights!

Get into the holiday spirit early in style with our Game Day Deal: Select Sunglasses and Plush Holiday Hats are 40% off from July 24 to 26! Get your Plush Holiday Hat and Sunglasses at the Rider Store or online anytime attheriderstore.com!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket!Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohereandhavea full FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill!Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron. It's going to be a hot Friday so stay hydrated!

In transit?Rider Transitpresented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8thAvenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring purses, backpacks or camera bags, as they are prohibited.There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour throughout the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet!Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens at 5 p.m.on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the Southeast corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill!Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 8

The Saskatchewan Roughriders delivered a strong team performance in last Saturday's 33-27 win over the B.C. Lions, with several players stepping up in key moments to secure the victory.

Trevor Harris led the way by completing 23 of 30 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the Player of the Week by Pro Football Focus and also set a CFL record by completing at least 70 per cent of his passes for the ninth consecutive regular-season game.

Staying with the offence, Dohnte Meyers also had a standout game, making seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns - from 50 and 32 yards.

Defensively, Marcus Sayles registered a key interception late in the fourth quarter, snaring a pass that had been tipped by A.J. Allen.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.