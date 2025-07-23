2026 CFL Combine Awarded to Edmonton

July 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The City of Edmonton has been awarded the marquee milestone of the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) offseason. From March 27-29, the country's next generation of football stars will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the CFL Combine.

"Edmonton has an incredible, rich football tradition, from the grassroots level up to the professional ranks with the Elks," said Greg Dick, Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup & Events at the CFL. "We're delighted that Combine will shine a spotlight on the tremendous wealth of skill in Canada as we prepare to welcome the next generation of talented players to our league."

"We are honoured to host the 2026 CFL Combine here in Edmonton. It's a great opportunity to showcase our city, our passionate football community and our incredible partners who support the game at every level. We're proud to bring this national spotlight to our city and to highlight all that makes our community special," added Chris Morris, President and CEO of the Edmonton Elks.

On March 26, players will be made available to media members. The league's General Managers and Head Coaches will also be conducting media sessions to discuss the states of their teams, and their outlooks on the incoming draft class. On March 27, participants will take part in the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone shuttle, the short shuttle, the broad and vertical jumps, and the bench press. March 28-29 will see prospects don their pads for various individual and team-based practices and drills.

The league will also hold its annual Medical Meetings in the city from January 23-24. Athletic therapists and physicians from all nine clubs, as well as league representatives, will come together to review policies, discuss emerging technologies, exchange best practices, and more. Athletic therapists will also undergo specialized training to ensure they are well-equipped to support players and staff for the upcoming season.

The two events being held in Alberta's capital have been made possible through the generous support of the city's Destination Management and Marketing Organization, Explore Edmonton.

"We are excited to welcome the next generation of our country's football stars for the 2026 CFL Combine, and to have the eyes of Canada's football community on our city," said Traci Bednard, President and CEO of Explore Edmonton. "We greatly appreciate every opportunity that we get to work with the CFL and we look forward to collaborating with the Edmonton Elks and the League Office to ensure that all athletes, coaches and staff have a great experience in Edmonton during their stay."

The City of Edmonton last held the CFL Combine in 2023, where several participants took full advantage of the opportunity to impress team personnel. Five players - No. 2 Michael Brodrique, No. 3 Lake Korte-Moore, No. 6 Dayton Black, No. 8 Anthony Bennett and No. 9 Francis Bemiy - parlayed the experience to become first round selections in the CFL Draft, and many more who took part, including No. 24 Clark Barnes and No. 30 Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, continue to find success in the league.

Additional information regarding the 2026 CFL Combine, including participants, additional media opportunities and more, as well as grassroots programming and community initiatives hosted by the Edmonton Elks, will be announced closer to the date.







