Lions Bring Back Quarterback Garrett Shrader

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions on Wednesday announced the signing of American quarterback Garrett Shrader to the practice roster.

Shrader (6'4, 215 lbs)- returns to the team after an appearance at 2025 rookie camp in Kamloops. The Charlotte, North Carolina native began his college career at Mississippi State from 2019-20, starting four games at quarterback with 88 completions on 153 pass attempts for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions and ten carries for 113 yards and six majors on the ground. Shrader was moved to wide receiver ahead of the 2020 season and made one reception for eight yards while also seeing action on special teams.

He transferred to Syracuse for his final three seasons of eligibility and took over as starting quarterback four games into 2021. In 35 total appearances with the Orange, Shrader had 462 completions (fifth in program history) for 5,771 yards and 31 touchdowns. His passing yards and touchdown totals both rank sixth in program history.







