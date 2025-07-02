CFL Honour Roll: June - Alexander Takes Home Player of the Month

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Davis Alexander, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have earned full marks for June in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 1 to 4.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - JUNE: OFFENCE

QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal (3-1-0)

PFF Player Grade (Three games): 86.8

62-for-82 passing (75.6 per cent) for 803 yards

Five touchdown passes, and six rushes for 64 yards

In Week 3: 20-of-24 passing (83 per cent) for 254 yards and three touchdowns

Earned Player of the Week Honours in Week 3

Honourable mentions:

84.2 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

83.2 | REC | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan

CFL HONOUR ROLL - JUNE: DEFENCE

LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku| Montreal (3-1-0)

PFF Player Grade (four games): 86.5

112 total defensive snaps

Six defensive tackles, one sack and one interception

First career forced fumble

79.4 Grade on 50 coverage snaps

One Honour Roll All-Week selection this month: Week 4

Honourable mentions:

85.3 | DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary

83.8 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan

CFL HONOUR ROLL - JUNE: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0-0)

PFF unit grade: 68.9

Top-3 performers:

Jermarcus Hardrick | 80.9

Logan Ferland | 69.2

Jacob Brammer | 61.3

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JUNE

QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal | 86.8

RB | A.J. Ouellette | Saskatchewan | 80.9

REC | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan | 83.2

OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Saskatchewan | 80.9

DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary | 85.3

LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal | 86.5

DB | Cristophe Beaulieu | BC | 80.4

RET | Javon Leake | Edmonton | 83.9

K/P | Cody Grace | Edmonton | 86.4

ST | Tyron Vrede | Ottawa | 91.8







Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.