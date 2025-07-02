Cristophe Beaulieu Earns All-Honour Roll Kudos for June

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - BC Lions defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu has turned heads in his second pro season. That was once again evident on Wednesday as the Laval product earned All-June Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF), grading as the CFL'S best defensive back through four weeks of action.

Nathan Rourke made the June grade with an Honourable Mention on offence, finishing second to Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander.

Beaulieu (80.4 PFF Grade)- has been a force as the squad's starting safety with 11 defensive tackles- three shy of his total from all of last season and two tackles for a loss. Beaulieu recorded his first career interception in a week three clash against Winnipeg.

Rourke (84.2 PFF Grade)- as he continues to work his way back into the starting lineup, Rourke is looking to build off a solid week one outing against Edmonton that earned him the top Honour Roll performer on offence (90.8 PFF Grade).

Through two games, Rourke has thrown for 573 yards and four touchdown strikes to go with 112 rushing yards and one major on the ground.







