Blue Bombers Make Roster Moves

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from roster:

American receiver Keilahn Harris

National receiver Nic Kwemo

National receiver AK Gassama

American receiver Bryson Daughtry

American receiver Reggie Brown

American receiver David Wallis

American receiver Myron Mitchell

American receiver Jaylen Hall

American defensive lineman Devo Bridges

National receiver Nick Adair

American offensive lineman Aidan Hemphill

American offensive lineman Christophe Atkinson

National offensive lineman Alexis Levesque-Gallant

American defensive back Dexter Lawson Jr.

American defensive lineman Kevin Pointer

American defensive lineman Marquise Lawson-Greenwood

American defensive lineman Phillip Webb

American defensive lineman Brandon Wright

American defensive back Isaiah Avery

American defensive back Russell Dandy

American defensive back Tay Gowan

American defensive back Latavious Brini

National long snapper Ian Leroux

Global punter James Evans

Added to practice roster:

American running back Quinton Cooley

American receiver Reggie White Jr.

National receiver Gavin Cobb

American receiver Kody Case

American defensive back Cam Allen

American defensive back Jaiden Woodbey

American defensive lineman Jay Person

American offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury

National offensive lineman Ethan Vibert

National defensive back Ethan Ball

Global defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey







Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.