Lions Reduce Roster, Set Practice Roster

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Sunday.

Signed to practice roster agreements:

National offensive lineman Alex Berwick

American defensive back Travian Blaylock

Global punter/kicker Ross Bolger

American defensive lineman Jalil Clemons

American running back Deshaun Fenwick

National long snapper Cam Foran

American offensive lineman Tyran Hunt

American wide receiver Seven McGee

American linebacker Devin Richardson

National wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide

American defensive back Jaylin Williams

Released from roster:

American offensive lineman M.J. Ale

American wide receiver Rashard Davis

American defensive back Johnny Dixon

National offensive lineman Dre Doiron

American defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko

American wide receiver Jared Gipson

American wide receiver Hayden Hatten

National wide receiver Rysen John

American wide receiver Juwan Manigo

Global kicker Mark McNamee

American defensive back Tanner Moku

American defensive back Jordan Perryman

American linebacker Mike Smith Jr.

American wide receiver Preston Smith

American running back Jordan Terrell

American defensive back A.J. Uzodinma







