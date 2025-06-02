1st and Now Podcast to Appear on 730 CKNW Starting on Tuesday Evening

(Vancouver) - With the countdown to Concert Kickoff ticking closer to game day, the BC Lions invite fans to take in a recording of 1st and Now presented by World Vision Canada. The event begins at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 3 at Good Co. Main St. (2904 Main St.).

Hosts Matt Baker and Nik Kowalski welcome Lions play-by-play broadcaster Bob "The Moj" Marjanovich to the program, which also now airs every Tuesday on 730 CKNW at 10:00 pm.

Fans can also listen to episodes on their podcast platform of choice and through our YouTube Channel.

Thanks to our partners at Coors Light Canada, Tuesday's recording features BEER on special for $4.00 and Smash Burgers on special for $17.50. Fans can also meet show guests James Butler and Keon Hatcher along with members of our Uproar Dance Team.

Airing every week, 1st and Now gives fans all the latest news within the team with guests ranging from Lion players and coaches to CFL insiders and analysts from across Canada.







