Home Opener: Game Day at a Glance

June 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Thursday, June 5 - CFL Kickoff in the Heartland Presented by SaskEnergy

Rider Nation, the countdown is over - kickoff is here! Join us Thursday evening as we launch the ENTIRE CFL season right here in the Heartland. In Saskatchewan, football is in our blood. From kids playing flag football to adults in rec league touch football - and everything in between - the game, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, are woven into the fabric of our province's culture. That's why fans won't want to miss Thursday's game, as we celebrate everything football means to us. It's shaping up to be an exciting matchup against the Ottawa REDBLACKS, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m.

This year, we are offering a special Watermelon Pack to celebrate two of our most thrilling games: the Home Opener presented by SaskEnergy and the Labour Day Classic presented by Mosaic. The Watermelon Pack includes a ticket to both games, starting at just $78 plus tax. Along with your seat at the opener, you'll also secure your place at our hottest game of the year.

The celebration begins before the game as we showcase our local football talent, featuring the Youth Football Showcase presented by Engelheim. For many kids, this is where the football journey begins, and you may get your very first glimpse of a future Saskatchewan Roughrider! In fact, our entire Week 1 will be spent celebrating football across all levels throughout Saskatchewan and the way this sport brings us all together. Saskatchewan lives and breathes football, and that's why we are honouring the communities that make up the heart of Rider Nation.

But the game-day action starts well before kickoff, with the Coors Light Party in the Park beginning at 4 p.m. in Confederation Park. We're throwing the ultimate game-day party, featuring live performances from DJ Tolley T and the Harvard Media Saskatchewan Roughrider Cheer Team. Face painters and balloon artists will be on hand for our littlest Riders fans, and the inflatables will be ready for even more fun. Plus, don't miss the chance to meet some of our stars with a player autograph session - players will be announced later in the week! Come early and bring the whole crew as we gear up for an unforgettable night cheering on the Riders!

The halftime performance - the first of three special shows in the Pepsi Concert Series - will feature rising Canadian country music star Brayden King, the 6'9" dynamo whose larger-than-life stage presence is turning heads across North America. Hailing from Weyburn, SK, Brayden rocketed his way to stardom after snagging the legendary "Golden Ticket" on Season 21 of American Idol. In 2023, he unleashed three singles that cracked the Top 100 on Canadian Country Radio. Country superstar Luke Bryan dubbed King "the perfect mix between Ed Sheeran and Stapleton." His performances are nothing short of a high-voltage, in-your-face party - an unforgettable experience that defines the term "energy." Make sure to head over to the Pepsi Stage at halftime to get in on the action!

And by the way, the fun doesn't stop after the game. Keep the party going with FREE Thursday night entry to a long-standing cultural event, the Mosaic Festival, for anyone with a Rider game ticket!

Plus, with the sun shining all week, don't forget to score 25% off the Debossed Logo Cap as this week's game-day deal. Show your Rider Pride by grabbing your new cap at the special price from June 4-6!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Sports Cage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at 5:00 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the South-East corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 1

The boys in Green and White need YOU to get loud this week, Rider Nation! Your Roughriders are set to face off against the Ottawa REDBLACKS for the home opener. Watch Trevor Harris make his first touchdown throw, A.J. Ouellette hurdle more opponents, and our defensive line get after the quarterback in this exciting matchup.

This Thursday, we are celebrating two players who have milestones worth cheering for: linebacker Jameer Thurman will suit up for his 100th CFL game. Thurman is coming off a sensational first season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where the middle linebacker was named All-CFL for the first time in his career.

Long snapper Jorgen Hus also hits an impressive 150-game milestone, and all of those games have been played in the Green and White! The Saskatoon product has been a reliable presence for the Roughriders his entire career.







