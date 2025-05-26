Roughriders Add Laurier Kicker Dawson Hodge

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Dawson Hodge.

Hodge(5'11-180) spent four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Wilfrid Laurier. The Coquitlam, B.C. native made 63 of 86 career field-goal attempts and averaged 41.3 yards per punt over 41 games with the Golden Hawks.

In 2024, he was 22-for-28 on field-goal attempts, for an accuracy rate of 78.6 per cent and made a career-long 49-yard field goal in 2022. Also in 2022, he averaged 44.2 yards per punt and was named a OUA All-Star and a Second-Team U SPORTS All-Canadian. Of his 255 punts in the collegiate ranks, 53 were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and 49 travelled 50 or more yards.

Hodge attended the Toronto Argonauts' training camp after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in May.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.