Make It 50: Mandrusiak Returns to Double E

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - A Green and Gold icon is coming home, as the Edmonton Elks proudly announced Monday that longtime equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak is returning to the Club. 2025 will mark Mandrusiak's 50th season with the Double E, as he rejoins the organization in a joint community and historian role.

"I'm excited to return to the team where I had the best seat in the house for 49 years," said Mandrusiak. "I'm grateful to the ownership group led by Larry and Deb Thompson and to President and CEO Chris Morris for bringing this together. I can't wait to get to work during what is sure to be an exciting season."

Mandrusiak started his career as a ball boy with the Eskimos in 1971 and was on the sidelines for 18 Grey Cup appearances and was part of 11 championships during his first stint with the Club.

Inducted into the EE Builders Wall of Honour last year - the Club's highest acknowledgment for a non-player - Mandrusiak's return is part of the Club's ongoing commitment to honouring the past, while looking to the future.

"Dwayne's return is an important step in respecting our roots and bringing an Edmonton icon back where he belongs," said Elks President and CEO Chris Morris. "Dwayne's career with the Eskimos and the accomplishments of those teams represented excellence, toughness, pride and an unwavering commitment to the community we serve. We are so proud to bring Dwayne back as we celebrate a legacy that means so much to our alumni and community."

"He epitomized that 'Once an Eskimo, Always an Eskimo' was never just a slogan - it was a brotherhood, a way of life. We aim to honour that spirit as we write the next chapter of this franchise."







