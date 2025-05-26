Roughriders Add OL Jack Sherwin, Re-Sign Punter Joe Couch

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jack Sherwin and re-signed Global punter Joe Couch.

Sherwin (6'3-298) spent six collegiate seasons (2019-24) at Western Michigan, suiting up for 47 games as a Bronco. As a senior, he played in 12 games, helping the team's lead running back rush for 919 yards (6.4 yards per attempt average) and 12 touchdowns, and the team's back up running backs rush for a combined 1,283 yards and 12 touchdowns. Western Michigan also boasted 1,000+ running backs with Sherwin along the line in 2022 and 2023. Able to play both guard and tackle, the Michigan native started his career as a tight end/special teams player before transitioning to a lineman full time in 2022.

Couch (5'11-210) spent three collegiate seasons (2021-23) at Ouachita Baptist University, playing in 29 games as a Tiger. Over that time, he punted 76 times, earning 3,397 yards and a 44.7-yard average. The Australian landed 30 punts inside the 20-yard line and sent 26 punts 50+ yards including a career long 63 yards. Couch also kicked off 13 times for 751 yards and 57.8-yard average.

After a strong second season in 2022, he was named a D2CCA Second Team All-American, D2CCA First Team All-Region and First Team All-Great American Conference. He also led Ouachita to a No. 1 national ranking in net punting as a team. He followed it up with Second Team All-Great American Conference honours in 2023 and invite to the College Gridiron Showcase.

Couch spent the 2024 season on the Roughriders practice roster.

In addition, the Roughriders have released National kicker Brian Garrity.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.