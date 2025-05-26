Stamps Add Global Kicker

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed global kicker Jordan Noyes.

In another transaction, the team has placed rookie American fullback Ryan Jones on the retired list.

Jordan Noyes

#46

Kicker

College: Colorado State

Height: 5.11

Weight: 200

Born: Aug. 23, 1992

Birthplace: Gravesend, GB

Global

A native of Gravesend, England, Noyes recently concluded his American collegiate career at Colorado State.

In two seasons with the Rams, he converted 29 of 39 field-goal attempts and added 62 converts for a total of 149 points. He also averaged 64.6 yards on 16 kickoffs. In a 2024 game at Nevada, Noyes connected on a 60-yard field goal.

Noyes started his NCAA career with 30 games over three seasons at Utah. He was eight-for-12 on field goals for the Utes, a perfect 45-for-45 on converts and accounted for 79 points. He averaged 61.9 yards on 145 kickoffs.







