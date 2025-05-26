Training Camp Report - Day 15

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes kicked off the final week of training camp at the Complexe sportif Claude Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme. It marked a return to the field following Saturday's game against Ottawa.

Jason Maas and the Alouettes arrived on campus and with their work boots on ready to address what didn't work on Saturday.

"I'm extremely pleased with how the guys practiced today. We knew it would be intense because the players were in shoulder pads. The players bring intensity to the field, but it stays on the field. No one should complain when things get intense. Every individual has to be ready for the next play."

- Jason Maas

"We really focused on what needed correcting today. Every player showed up with the right mindset. We're moving forward together, building trust. It's on days like this that we grow as a team. Preseason games are tests to evaluate our roster, and experiences like this can really help our team in the long run."

- David Dallaire

Linebacker Darnell Sankey was pleased with how his unit performed in the first half against Ottawa.

"It's very encouraging how we played - we didn't give the REDBLACKS much. We want to be the best defense in the CFL, and to achieve that, we have to play like this. We're satisfied, but there's always room for improvement - we're not content yet."

- Darnell Sankey

Schedule

Tuesday, May 27

10:00 AM - Practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

Wednesday, May 28

10:00 AM - Practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

Thursday, May 29

12:15 AM - Walkthrough on the outdoor synthetic turf field of MultisportsPark

Friday, May 30

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place

Saturday, May 31

No practice







