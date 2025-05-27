Training Camp Report - Day 16

May 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes held their second-to-last practice of training camp today at the Centre sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme. Despite the hot weather, the players gave it their all on the field.

Quarterback James Morgan knows he's likely to see some playing time in Ottawa on Friday, and the 28-year-old isn't taking any shortcuts in his preparation. He's consistently the last one off the field, staying late with a few receivers to get in extra reps.

"I want to make sure I'm on the same page with my receivers. I want them to understand the routes, and we're working on our chemistry. No matter when I'm called to play, I want to be ready. That's how I like to feel when I get into a game. I like having confidence in my abilities and knowing that I'm well prepared."

- James Morgan

For receiver Tyson Philpot, Friday's game carries special meaning. The 24-year-old was injured partway through last season and missed the final nine games, including the East Final.He hasn't played in a game since.

"I have full confidence in my abilities. I've been preparing every day since the start of camp. I'm just excited to get back on the field and do what I love. I spent the whole winter getting ready for my return - I worked so hard, and now I can finally see the end of the recovery road."

- Tyson Philpot

Transaction

The Alouettes added American defensive lineman Latrell Jean (Temple).

Schedule

Wednesday, May 28

10:00 AM - Practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

Thursday, May 29

12:15 AM - Walkthrough on the outdoor synthetic turf field of MultisportsPark

Friday, May 30

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place

Saturday, May 31

No practice







