Argos Ink American QB Jarret Doege
May 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of American QB Jarret Doege.
Doege (6'2"/196lbs) appeared in 20 games over two seasons (2023-2024) with Edmonton, where he completed 43-of-68 passes for 593 yards and four touchdowns. The Texas native played collegiately at Troy (2022), Western Kentucky (2022), West Virginia (2019-2021), and Bowling Green (2017-2018).
The team also announced LS Adam Guillemette has been activated from the suspended list, and the team released Global P Jeremy Edwards.
