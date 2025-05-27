Argos Ink American QB Jarret Doege

May 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of American QB Jarret Doege.

Doege (6'2"/196lbs) appeared in 20 games over two seasons (2023-2024) with Edmonton, where he completed 43-of-68 passes for 593 yards and four touchdowns. The Texas native played collegiately at Troy (2022), Western Kentucky (2022), West Virginia (2019-2021), and Bowling Green (2017-2018).

The team also announced LS Adam Guillemette has been activated from the suspended list, and the team released Global P Jeremy Edwards.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.