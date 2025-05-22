Argos Sign American WR Dorian Anderson

May 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of American WR Dorian Anderson.

Anderson (6'6" and 200lbs) attended Southeast Missouri State from 2023-2024 and recorded 65 receptions for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns across 19 games. As a senior, the Tennessee native caught 51 passes for 754 yards and nine touchdowns. Attended Shorter University from 2021-2022 where he hauled in 51 passes for 759 yards and 10 majors.

The team also announced they have released FB Bruno Labelle and OL Ethan Pyle, activated K Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada and DB Jai Nunn-Liddell from the suspended list to the active roster, and added LS Adam Guillemette, DB Mark Milton and LB Brian Harelimana to the suspended list.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.