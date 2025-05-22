Ticats Sign Canadian Tight End
May 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed tight end Bruno LaBelle, the team announced today.
LaBelle, 28, appeared in 29 CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, as a wide receiver. The 6-4, 250-pound Montreal, Quebec native played 46 games at the University of Cincinnati, contributing as a tight end and on special teams from 2017 to 2020. During his collegiate career, he recorded 20 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, LaBelle signed with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Most recently, he was briefly signed with the Toronto Argonauts in February 2025.
The football club also announces the following player has been released from the team:
AMER - WR - Dimitri Stanley
