Ticats Sign Canadian Tight End

May 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed tight end Bruno LaBelle, the team announced today.

LaBelle, 28, appeared in 29 CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, as a wide receiver. The 6-4, 250-pound Montreal, Quebec native played 46 games at the University of Cincinnati, contributing as a tight end and on special teams from 2017 to 2020. During his collegiate career, he recorded 20 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, LaBelle signed with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Most recently, he was briefly signed with the Toronto Argonauts in February 2025.

The football club also announces the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - WR - Dimitri Stanley







Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.