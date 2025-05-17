Tiger-Cats Sign OL Preston Wilson

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announce the signing of offensive lineman Preston Wilson.

Wilson, 24, is a 6-4, 295-pound Argyle, Texas native who played 59 games over his collegiate career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The five-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, was one of the Cowboys' most experienced offensive lineman, starting 46 games of the 59 games he played, including a streak of 24 consecutive starts to finish off his college career.

The football club also announces the following player has been added to the suspended list:

AMER - DL- Marquise Copeland







