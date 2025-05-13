Tiger-Cats Football Returns May 24 with Homegrown Game

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The roar of Hamilton Tiger-Cats football returns when the Toronto Argonauts come to town on Saturday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST for a high-energy preseason battle at Hamilton Stadium. This exciting matchup gives fans their first look at the 2025 Tiger-Cats roster in action, while also delivering a full evening of family-friendly entertainment and exclusive in-stadium experiences.

The annual Homegrown Game, presented by Greenworks, is a celebration of youth and community. With kid-powered game day roles, extended on-field access after the final whistle, an autograph session, and limited-edition giveaways, the Homegrown Game promises to be more than an average preseason exhibition.

Fans ages 14 and under, can enter to win an opportunity to undertake various official game day roles. These roles include Junior Public Address Announcer, Junior Pigskin Pete, Junior In-Stadium Host, Junior Flag Runner, and Junior Content Creator. Selected participants will receive two complimentary tickets and an opportunity to take on a role in the game day operation. Applications close Sunday, May 19, and are available at ticats.ca/homegrown.

Earlier in the day, fans are invited to attend the 2025 CFC Prospect Game, kicking off at 11:15 a.m. EST at Hamilton Stadium. Now in its fifth year, this elite showcase features 75 of the top high school football players from across the country, with CFL legends Davis Sanchez and Milt Stegall returning as guest head coaches. The event highlights the next generation of Canadian football talent and marks its Hamilton debut after four years in Ottawa.

Additional highlights for fans attending the Homegrown Game include:

Extended Families on the Field: A postgame tradition where fans can head down to the turf and enjoy time with friends, family, and their favourite players.

Special Autograph Session: An official meet and greet with 15 Tiger-Cats players following the game.

Homegrown-Themed Ticats Trading Cards: Collect all 12 exclusive cards available only at the stadium on May 24.

Tickets for the Ticats Homegrown Game are now available and can be purchased at ticats.ca/tickets or by calling (905) 547-2287.







