Blue Bombers Sign 6th Overall CFL Draft Selection Connor Shay

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed their first selection, 6th overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, linebacker Connor Shay.

Shay (6'2", 232, University of Wyoming; born Feb 2, 2002 in Danville, California) emerged as a key defensive player for the University of Wyoming Cowboys during the 2024 season. In his senior year, Shay started all 12 games at weak-side linebacker, amassing 76 total tackles (45 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. His Canadian heritage - through his father, Chuck Shay, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. - have contributed to his eligibility for National status in the CFL.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.