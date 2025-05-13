Blue Bombers Sign 6th Overall CFL Draft Selection Connor Shay
May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed their first selection, 6th overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, linebacker Connor Shay.
Shay (6'2", 232, University of Wyoming; born Feb 2, 2002 in Danville, California) emerged as a key defensive player for the University of Wyoming Cowboys during the 2024 season. In his senior year, Shay started all 12 games at weak-side linebacker, amassing 76 total tackles (45 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. His Canadian heritage - through his father, Chuck Shay, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. - have contributed to his eligibility for National status in the CFL.
