Argos Trim Camp Roster

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Released:

Canadian OL Daniel Shin

Canadian K Dawson Hodge

American DB Anthony Sao

American DB Armani Watts

American WR Mark Pope

American DL Daymond Williams

American DL Isaiah Chambers

American DL Jalen Green







