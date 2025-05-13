Argos Trim Camp Roster
May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:
Released:
Canadian OL Daniel Shin
Canadian K Dawson Hodge
American DB Anthony Sao
American DB Armani Watts
American WR Mark Pope
American DL Daymond Williams
American DL Isaiah Chambers
American DL Jalen Green
