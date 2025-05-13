Tiger-Cats Sign OL Swartout

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday the signing of Offensive Lineman Brayden Swartout.

Swartout, a 6-7, 305-pound offensive lineman, was a two-time Second Team All-MAC selection who started 36 of 40 games over his career at Central Michigan. A three-time Academic All-MAC and Academic All-District honoree, he also earned a spot in the Hula Bowl. He started 11 games at right tackle as a senior and made his first career start in the 2021 Sun Bowl.

The football club also announce the following players have been added to the suspended list:

AMER - OL - Nicolas Melsop







