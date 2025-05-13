Tiger-Cats Sign OL Swartout
May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday the signing of Offensive Lineman Brayden Swartout.
Swartout, a 6-7, 305-pound offensive lineman, was a two-time Second Team All-MAC selection who started 36 of 40 games over his career at Central Michigan. A three-time Academic All-MAC and Academic All-District honoree, he also earned a spot in the Hula Bowl. He started 11 games at right tackle as a senior and made his first career start in the 2021 Sun Bowl.
The football club also announce the following players have been added to the suspended list:
AMER - OL - Nicolas Melsop
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Camp Report Day 3 - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign 6th Overall CFL Draft Selection Connor Shay - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Introduce 2025 Football Operations Team - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Elks Extend Mark Korte Through the 2027 Season - Edmonton Elks
- Roughriders Add Offensive Lineman Yoesph Carter - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Sign OL Swartout - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- 2025 Preseason Slate Headed to TSN, RDS and CFL+ - CFL
- Snoop Dogg Headlines June 7 Concert Kickoff Presented by BC Federation of Labour - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.