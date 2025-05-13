Camp Report Day 3
May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Alouettes kicked off their third day at Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme.
For Tyson Philpot, this Tuesday meant a lot, as the wide receiver took part in his first practice since suffering a mid-season injury last year - an injury that ended his campaign.
"I've been looking forward to this day and I'm so happy to be practicing today; it means a lot. We have such a talented group of receivers, so I'm excited to see us all in action."
- Tyson Philpot
Offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon is enjoying his new surroundings after spending three years with the REDBLACKS.
"I really like our group, and I'm adjusting well. Luc Brodeur-Jourdain's system is new to me, but it's nothing too complex. What helps me here is that there are a lot of players I already knew before coming, which makes life easier and more enjoyable."
- Cyrille Hogan-Saindon
The Alouettes' upper management is expected to make some roster cuts by midnight tonight. The team will announce the changes on Wednesday.
Former linebacker Frédéric Chagnon stopped by to greet his former teammates on the field. Chagnon is enjoying retirement and spending more time with his family. He retired las Dec.
Transactions
American wide receiver Cam Johnson and American running back Daijun Edwards have been released. The Alouettes have suspended Canadian running back Keanu Yazbeck.
The team has added three Americans: defensive lineman MJ Sherman, wide receivers Kaseem Ferdinand and Omarion Dollison.
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Camp Report Day 3 - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign 6th Overall CFL Draft Selection Connor Shay - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Introduce 2025 Football Operations Team - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Elks Extend Mark Korte Through the 2027 Season - Edmonton Elks
- Roughriders Add Offensive Lineman Yoesph Carter - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Sign OL Swartout - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- 2025 Preseason Slate Headed to TSN, RDS and CFL+ - CFL
- Snoop Dogg Headlines June 7 Concert Kickoff Presented by BC Federation of Labour - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Camp Report Day 3
- Camp Report Day 2
- Camp Report Day 1
- Australian Joshua Sloan Under Contract with the Als
- Ifenna Onyeka Arrives in the Nest with the Giant Jarrett Horst