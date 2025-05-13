Camp Report Day 3

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Alouettes kicked off their third day at Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme.

For Tyson Philpot, this Tuesday meant a lot, as the wide receiver took part in his first practice since suffering a mid-season injury last year - an injury that ended his campaign.

"I've been looking forward to this day and I'm so happy to be practicing today; it means a lot. We have such a talented group of receivers, so I'm excited to see us all in action."

- Tyson Philpot

Offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon is enjoying his new surroundings after spending three years with the REDBLACKS.

"I really like our group, and I'm adjusting well. Luc Brodeur-Jourdain's system is new to me, but it's nothing too complex. What helps me here is that there are a lot of players I already knew before coming, which makes life easier and more enjoyable."

- Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

The Alouettes' upper management is expected to make some roster cuts by midnight tonight. The team will announce the changes on Wednesday.

Former linebacker Frédéric Chagnon stopped by to greet his former teammates on the field. Chagnon is enjoying retirement and spending more time with his family. He retired las Dec.

Transactions

American wide receiver Cam Johnson and American running back Daijun Edwards have been released. The Alouettes have suspended Canadian running back Keanu Yazbeck.

The team has added three Americans: defensive lineman MJ Sherman, wide receivers Kaseem Ferdinand and Omarion Dollison.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.