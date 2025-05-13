Elks Extend Mark Korte Through the 2027 Season

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have inked 2024 West Division All-CFL lineman Mark Korte to a two-year extension, locking him up with the Green and Gold through the 2027 season, the club announced Tuesday.

"I'm really excited to be committing to the Edmonton Elks for the next three years," Korte said. "It really means a lot to me as someone who grew up in Edmonton, grew up a fan, and saw what this team could be - especially in Commonwealth stadium. Bringing it back to that level over the next three years is really important to me."

"A pillar of the community is what this organization can be and what we want it to be. I hope to contribute to that over the next three seasons."

Korte helped centre an Elks offensive line last season the led Canadian Football in several key metrics including: rushing yards (2,365), yards per carry (6.2), and allowed the fewest sacks (29).

The Spruce Grove, AB native was signed by the Elks in 2022 - spending his first three CFL seasons in Ottawa after being drafted fourth overall in the 2018 CFL Draft. In Korte's first year in the Double E, he was a unanimous selection as the team's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Prior to his pro career, Korte repped the Green and Gold as a member of the Chris Morris led University of Alberta Golden Bears, earning Canada West Most Outstanding Lineman honours in 2017.

In addition to his continued All-CFL play on the field, Korte is also a valuable member of the Edmonton Elks community initiatives - playing a major role in supporting the club's mission of connecting with Northern Albertan communities. ¬â¹

Mark Korte | NAT | OL | 6'2 | 293 LBS | 1996-08-02 | Spruce Grove, AB | Edmonton







